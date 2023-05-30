Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Group 7 hits halfway point in season 2023: every team ranked

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated May 30 2023 - 3:48pm, first published 3:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stingrays hooker Colby Smith celebrates scoring much to the frustration of his Sharks opponent. Picture by Adam McLean
Stingrays hooker Colby Smith celebrates scoring much to the frustration of his Sharks opponent. Picture by Adam McLean

Last weekend marked the halfway mark of the Group Seven rugby league competition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.