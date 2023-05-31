Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Bowral Classic's early bird entries open for 2023 competition

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated May 31 2023 - 3:39pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Action from a previous Bowral Classic men's criterium race. Picture - Supplied
Action from a previous Bowral Classic men's criterium race. Picture - Supplied

The chance to challenge himself and enjoy a scenic view has proven too strong to resist for Coniston cyclist Luke Meers, who is gearing up for his sixth Bowral Classic.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.