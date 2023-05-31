The chance to challenge himself and enjoy a scenic view has proven too strong to resist for Coniston cyclist Luke Meers, who is gearing up for his sixth Bowral Classic.
Early bird registrations are now open for one of Australia's biggest road cycling events, which will take place in the Southern Highlands this October.
Three courses are available to test men and women of all ages and abilities, which are the 85km Rouleurs Classic, the 120km Challenge Classic and the 150km Maxi Classic.
The event attracts cyclists from all across the nation, and is one that Meers always marks on his calendar. He has ridden in five Bowral Classics, consistently finishing in the Maxi race's top 10.
"It's a unique time when you've got thousands of cyclists out on the road who are riding for a variety of reasons. It's beautiful scenery and a challenging course, no matter what your ability is," Meers said.
"I think I rode in the inaugural classic (in 2016) and at that particular time, there was really not a lot for NSW - particularly in this area - in terms of single-day, mass participation events. So it was a first for our area and I was really keen to get on board. They're roads that we get to ride on as Illawarra locals, but to do is as part of an official event like this is a unique chance.
"I've been there or thereabouts (at previous classics). Never quite at the very top, but I always give it a good go. You never know it's going to go, it depends on what your body does on the day and whose there.
"But I'll go again, have a bit of fun and we'll see what happens."
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
