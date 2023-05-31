A south-western Sydney man who would make a six-hour round trip on public transport to have sex with a 15-year-old girl he met on a popular online game will remain locked up for at least three years.
Evangelos Nussis's lengthy communications with the victim began on Fortnite in March 2020, when he was 27 and she was 14.
Now 30, Nussis received his sentence at Wollongong District Court on Wednesday, after he pleaded guilty to seven charges of sexual intercourse with a child age 14-16 earlier this year.
The disturbing crimes took place in a secluded spot on the sand at Wollongong's City Beach, and once in a room at City Beach Hotel.
On one occasion, the pair met up and ate lunch on the beach before Nussis laid the girl on her back, causing her to freeze up.
"He removed her jeans and underwear ... she froze and didn't know what to do," Judge Alistar Abadee told the court.
"He ejaculated inside of her and wiped his penis with a serviette ... he pretended like nothing ever happened and put his penis back in his shorts."
The victim still grapples with an "overwhelming sense of shame" and has difficulty trusting others as a result of Nussis' crimes, Judge Abadee said.
On Tuesday, the Crown accused Nussis of trying to minimise the gravity his crimes with claims he wore a condom on all but the first sexual encounter, and with claims he only ever ejaculated externally. These claims were contrary to the victim's evidence.
Judge Abadee concluded Nussis was not wearing a condom on one of the occasions, and said there was not enough evidence to determine beyond a reasonable doubt whether he did on the other three.
The court heard the teen had endured some "significant events" in her life, and that Nussis became a confidante, which the Crown argued was conduct that amounted to grooming.
Judge Abadee said it was objectively "fair to say he took advantage of her" but found Nussis' conduct did not legally amount to grooming.
In sentencing, Nussis was afforded leniency for his lack of previous criminal history and guilty pleas, with the court taking into account the trauma caused by childhood sexual abuse.
Nussis was handed five years and six months jail, with a non-parole period of three years, meaning he will be eligible for release in 2026.
A two-year apprehended violence order to protect the victim was put in place in January.
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury
