Derelict Myuna Way, Mangerton, block could be demolished to make way for new homes

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated May 31 2023 - 7:33pm, first published 12:30pm
This derelict housing block in Mangerton could be knocked down and replaced with 10 one-bedroom apartments.
A derelict Mangerton building - its windows boarded up - will be upgraded into social housing featuring 10 one-bedroom units.

