Shellharbour MP Anna Watson has labelled the Albion Park Rail bypass a case of "pork-barrelling" by the previous government.
The MP was making a speech on the floor of parliament, which also included long-time sparring partner Gareth Ward being sent from the chamber.
Ms Watson moved a motion criticising the previous government for not providing bypass access to Dapto residents, and noting Labor's promise of an on ramp at Kananooka Road.
There was no mention of government funding for the Yallah interchange, which Ms Watson has been critical of the previous government for not delivering.
At the start of the speech, those on the other side of the chamber began jeering to Ms Watson. Deputy Speaker Sonia Hornery called on the Opposition to come to order and for Ms Watson not to "incite" them.
"The residents of this area, including the hardworking people of Kanahooka, Koonawarra, Haywards Bay, can see the M1, hear the M1, put up with the air pollution from the M1, but they cannot easily access it. What a joke!" Ms Watson said.
Ms Hornery again called the Opposition to order, particularly Kiama MP Mr Ward and threatened to remove him from the chamber.
"Yes, throw them out. That would be great," Ms Watson said, again being told to stop "inciting" the other side of the chamber.
After that warning, Mr Ward said "that's easy, Madam Speaker, there is clearly nothing insightful over there", which earned him some laughs from the Opposition and a seven-minute spell outside the chamber.
Wollongong MP Paul Scully chipped in to say it was "the best seven minutes of this chamber's history".
On his way out, Mr Ward fired back "I might be legally blind, but I am not legally stupid".
Ejected from the chamber, Mr Ward missed the rest of Ms Watson's speech - in which she referred to him no fewer than five times, more than she spoke of Labor's ramps pledge.
When not throwing stones at the absent Mr Ward, Ms Watson was critical of the very popular Albion Park Rail bypass because of the lack of access for Dapto residents.
"As it stands, residents and workers from this area are forced to use the old Princes Highway, which increases travel times and impacts on local residents by adding to congestion on local roads," Ms Watson said.
"We all know why this was done. It was done so that wealthy residents from the leafy North Shore and the eastern suburbs of Sydney could have a clear run down the coast to their holiday homes.
"This is a textbook case of what can go wrong when a Liberal Government cares only about electorates that Liberal members consider to be theirs. It is a pure case of pork-barrelling that would even make the master himself, John Pork-Barilaro, so very proud."
She said the previous government had "abandoned" Illawarra residents in favour of their "born-to-rule leaders, with the member for Kiama leading the way".
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
