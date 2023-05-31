A North Wollongong restaurateur and the son of a bikie boss are among a group of five men charged over their alleged involvement in a large-scale cocaine supply ring.
Andrea Rubbo, the owner of Lucia's By The Sea, and Tory Vartiainen, the son of Bandidos Australia president Tony Vartiainen, faced Wollongong Local Court from the police holding cells on Wednesday.
Rubbo will remain behind bars overnight after the prosecutor indicated police needed to provide further evidence about the Italian national's alleged involvement in the drug operation.
The 42-year-old was arrested by officers attached to the Raptor Squad at Market St, Wollongong on Tuesday afternoon.
Rubbo is yet to enter pleas to seven charges, including recklessly dealing with the proceeds of crime, and three counts of supplying an indictable amount of a prohibited drug.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Pavlin said the evidence showed Rubbo had discussed the on-supply of cocaine with the operation's alleged mainplayer, Mustajab Hussain Turi, who was arrested last week.
The court heard Rubbo had allegedly supplied the drug at his Cliff Rd restaurant.
However defence lawyer Martin Zanolla disputed his client engaged in supply, saying he allegedly purchased the drug to fuel his own habit. Mr Zanolla said there was no evidence Rubbo had made any profits.
"My overall submission is that my client has a cocaine problem, that's evident," Mr Zanolla said.
Magistrate Claire Girotto agreed the evidence showed Rubbo bought a "substantial amount" of cocaine, but suggested he make a formal bail application on Thursday when police provide further evidence.
As Rubbo learnt he would be spending a second night behind bars, he held his head in his hands and said "oh my God".
Meanwhile 22-year-old carpenter Tory Vartiainen sought bail after he was arrested at a unit on Stewart St, Wollongong.
Sgt Pavlin opposed his release, arguing the case against Vartiainen was strong, with CCTV footage and transcripts of conversations revealing he actively supplied cocaine with co-accused Turi.
"There are Snapchat photos that correlate with the times and locations of supply," Sgt Pavlin said.
However high-profile defence lawyer Zali Burrows argued Vartiainen was used as a "protective mechanism" in the alleged operation due to his father being the president of an outlaw motorcycle club. Tony 'Big Tony' Vartiainen was supporting his son in court.
Ms Burrows said there was limited evidence showing her client's involvement, however Magistrate Claire Girotto disputed this.
"It does smell like there is a bit of involvement," the magistrate said. "This is not a weak prosecution case."
Magistrate Girotto opted to grant Vartiainen bail and ordered him to abide by a curfew, surrender his passport, not contact any co-accused, and provide a $30,000 surety.
Vartiainen's mother asked if her son's curfew could be relaxed two nights per week to allow him to keep playing Oztag, however the magistrate said the condition was necessary to mitigate any risks of re-offending.
Vartiainen is yet to enter pleas to participating in a criminal group and contributing to criminal activity, knowingly dealing with the proceeds of crime and two counts of supplying an indictable quantity of cocaine.
Stevce Blazevski, 42, also faced court charged with supplying an indictable quantity of cocaine and participating in a criminal group, following his arrest at Cringila.
Defence lawyer Matthew Breeze argued there was no evidence showing Blazevski supplied the drug. He was bailed and ordered to report to police thrice weekly.
Blazevski's matter will return to court on June 14, while Vartiainen's will return on July 26.
Two other men arrested in relation to the alleged cocaine ring will appear in court on Thursday.
The five arrests came after last week's arrest of Turi, who is yet to enter pleas to 25 charges. The 21-year-old remains behind bars.
Raptor Squad South detectives established Strike Force Gindurra in February to investigate the supply of cocaine by alleged bikie gangs and organised crime networks across the Illawarra.
Read more Illawarra court and crime stories here.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.