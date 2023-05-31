Two men die after being run over by ute in North Nowra

Two men have died after getting run over by a ute in North Nowra on Wednesday evening, with police investigating reports the pair were lying on the road when they were hit.
Emergency services were called to Condie Crescent about 7pm where they found two men, aged 36 and 41, suffering critical injuries.
Bystanders rendered first aid to the men until paramedics arrived, but despite efforts to save them, both men died at the scene.
South Coast police officers are investigating reports that the pair were lying on the road when they were run over by the ute.
The driver of the vehicle, a 27-year-old man, has been taken to hospital for mandatory testing.
Crash Investigation Unit detectives are heading to North Nowra, where police have established a crime scene.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
