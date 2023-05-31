Two men die after being run over by ute in North Nowra

Illawarra Mercury
Two men die after being run over by ute in Condie Crescent, North Nowra

By Newsroom
Updated May 31 2023 - 9:55pm, first published 9:30pm
Two men have died after getting run over by a ute in North Nowra on Wednesday evening, with police investigating reports the pair were lying on the road when they were hit.

