'That's the business we're in': Dragons not a club in crisis despite Ryles snub

Interim St George Illlawarra coach Ryan Carr does not feel the club's becoming a basketcase despite Jason Ryles' highly publicised rejection of the head coaching role pitching the joint-venture into fresh tumult this week.
Ryles was the Dragons first-choice candidate to replace sacked head coach Anthony Griffin beyond this year, with negotiations over a reported four-year deal advanced enough for the club to feel they had their man earlier this week.
It left the board, and CEO Ryan Webb, blindsided by the former Dragons prop's decision to return to Melbourne as assistant to Craig Bellamy with a view to eventually succeeding the mastercoach at the Storm.
Long-time backer St George Bank has also informed the club of its decision not renew its multi-million dollar major sponsorship deal with the club beyond next year, ending a relationship of more than 40 years.
The Dragons are $1.90 favourites to collect their first ever wooden spoon, with Griffin's dismissal casting fresh doubt on skipper Ben Hunt's future at the club.
It's a lot to handle for a caretaker coach, but Carr rejected suggestions he's been placed at the helm of a club in crisis.
"That's probably the first I've heard of it because I don't really listen to the media to be honest with you," Carr said on Saturday.
"I just try and live in this building here with these players and that's what I encourage them to do too. Everyone's going to have their opinions and their say and they're entitled to that. That's life.
"At the end of the day, we can't change anyone's opinions or anyone's thoughts. All we can do is worry about what we think and what we believe in.
"I've got a playing group here that I really love coaching. I think they're working really hard and they're coming together really close as a team and they're not happy with losing and they're not happy with where we sit.
"They're not accepting that and we're challenging ourselves to be better and better. Ultimately we can't control the noise. It is what it is, it's always going to be there, that's the business we're in."
Another club great in Dean Young is now reportedly the front-runner to take over as coach, with 2010 premiership-winning skipper Ben Hornby also in the running.
There have also been suggestions Ryles' rejection could see the board revisit former Cronulla premiership-winning coach Shane Flanagan as an option, though he's stated publicly a desired return to head coaching won't happen at the Dragons.
The club could have some convincing to do to nab any of its preferred candidates, but Carr, who shifted to Wollongong from Parramatta this season, feels it remains a desirable destination for any prospective coach.
"Our results haven't been where we want them but we've got a squad here who I've got a lot of belief in and I think there's a lot of potential here," Carr said.
"We've got a really good staff and there are a lot of good people in the club. I've been around to a few different clubs and seen a bit, but the people here are unreal. They're good people, they put the club at the forefront of their day and they give it their all every week and that's all you can ask.
"From the playing point of view, I can see huge potential in this squad. We're nowhere near playing our best footy and we need to be, we need to be quickly.
"There's no excuses around that, but once we see that, I really believe that these guys can go toe to toe with anyone in the competition."
The bookies disagree heading into Sunday's showdown with reigning premiers the Panthers at Penrith, though the Dragons will be boosted by the post-Origin return of skipper Ben Hunt, whose absence was glaring in a lacklustre 26-12 loss to the Dolphins last week.
"He's good, he pulled up really well," Carr said of his captain.
"He played a great game. I thought he was awesome out there for Queensland. He's pulled up a bit tender day after the game, but we've had a five day lead into this for him so that's a good turnaround.
"He's a huge part for us. We obviously missed him a lot last week, just his leadership and his experience, so we're looking forward to getting him back. He'll play seven for us, he's comfortable with that, so that's where we're going this week.
"It's been a good week. It's been a nice long turnaround for us where we've had a few full days of training together instead of just going from game to game. We reviewed last week's loss and really dived into that to figure out how and where we need to be better.
"There's not a lot to be honest. We just need to be a little bit more consistent for the full 80 minutes. We can't accept mediocrity, we can't accept losing. We've got to be better, we've got to win and that's the attitude of the group leading into tomorrow."
