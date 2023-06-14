A 77-year-old hotel in North Wollongong is set to make way for a five-storey apartment block.
Located in Bourke Street, The Normandie was built in 1946 as a private hotel, more recently operating as a hotel, function centre and restaurant.
Last month Wollongong City Council approved the decision to demolish the hotel and build the apartment, following a review of the planning panel's refusal last year.
Read more: North Beach drive about to get a lot bumpier
Among the reasons for the initial refusal was that the proposal didn't conform with the Wollongong Local Environment Plan in a number of areas, including setbacks, height of the basement car park roof and building separation.
The developer lodged a request for a review of that decision, which was carried out by council staff.
In that report staff noted there was little objection to the demolition of The Normandie - just four submissions were received for the original development application and two of those were in favour.
The hotel and function centre was not heritage-listed due to substantial alterations over the years, including the addition of a third floor.
The proposed five-storey apartment complex will be made of up of 13 three-bedroom units with two levels of basement car parking.
There will be 20 spaces - 17 for residents and three for visitors.
The building plans had been revised, addressing the reasons the planning panel gave for refusing the application.
The review panel granted consent for the project to go ahead, albeit with a range of conditions.
These include that $81,850 in developer contributions are paid to council, several street trees are planted and a footpath constructed.
Before any work begins, a photographic record of The Normandie's interior is required, following NSW Heritage Branch standards.
The finished recording must then be supplied to council's Heritage staff, who will then decide if it is suitable and work can begin.
The recording will be kept in Wollongong Library's local history section.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.