Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Bigger gaming lounge, new bowling green in the works at Warilla Bowls

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
June 22 2023 - 1:19pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warilla Bowls gaming manager Mark Boniface in the area where a planned extension of the gaming area will take out part of a bowling green. But a new bowling green will be built to replace it. Picture: Sylvia Liber. 22 June 2023
Warilla Bowls gaming manager Mark Boniface in the area where a planned extension of the gaming area will take out part of a bowling green. But a new bowling green will be built to replace it. Picture: Sylvia Liber. 22 June 2023

A planned expansion of the gaming lounge at Warilla Bowls will take out half of a bowling green - for a while at least.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.