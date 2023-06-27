Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local Business

Building Commissioner targets leaky Shell Cove builds

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated June 27 2023 - 6:37pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Chandler (insert) inspected homes under remediation in Shell Cove at the weekend. Pictures by Sylvia Liber, Adam McLean
David Chandler (insert) inspected homes under remediation in Shell Cove at the weekend. Pictures by Sylvia Liber, Adam McLean

The NSW Building Commissioner has inspected the defect-riddled homes in The Waterfront development in Shell Cove and come away disappointed in Shellharbour City Council's flagship project.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.