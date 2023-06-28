Accused mainplayer Mustajab Turi, 21, of Wollongong. Faces 25 charges, including 16 counts of supplying indictable and commercial quantities of a prohibited drug.



Tory Vartiainen, 22. Son of Bandidos boss Tony Vartiainen. Charged with participating in a criminal group and contributing to criminal activity, knowingly dealing with the proceeds of crime and two counts of supplying an indictable quantity of cocaine.



Stevce Blazevski, 42, charged with supplying an indictable quantity of cocaine and participating in a criminal group, following his arrest at Cringila.

Lucia's by the Sea restaurant owner Andrea Rubbo, 42. Allegedly captured on police surveillance and phone intercepts self-administering cocaine inside Turi's apartment, buying it and making plans to on-sell it.

Marwan Choubassi, 30. Arrested on Goolagong Circuit, Mount Warrigal on five charges. Allegedly recordedweighing and packaging drugs inside Turi's apartment. Refused bail on five charges, owing to prior drug history.



Kaan Berk 25, arrested at gym on Montague St, Nth Wollongong. Charged with participate criminal group, supply prohibited drug, self administer prohibited drug and knowingly deal with proceeds of crime.



Daniel Treneski, 38 Cringila arrested at Keira St business, Cafe Adore. Alleged to have exchanged $8500 in cash for two ounces of cocaine during an April 27 visit to Turi's unit. Allegedly sold the drugs and returned $17,000 to Turi.



Jake Lloyd Agius, 24, allegedly bought and on-sold 56.7 grams of the drug. Arrested at Wollongong police station.



Dimitri Cantarakis, 21. Allegedly caught on a secret camera delivering 255 grams of cocaine to accused mainplayer Turi.

