A Fairy Meadow man accused of being part of an extensive cocaine ring dealing the white powder throughout the Illawarra has made his first appearance in court.
Kaan Recept Berk, 25, appeared in Wollongong Local Court for a brief mention on Wednesday.
Berk was arrested last month as detectives from the Raptor Squad swooped on an alleged cocaine ring which dealt cocaine at apartments, restaurants and bars in Wollongong.
Police picked up Berk at a Wollongong gym before he was later released on bail.
Police have charged Berk with four offences as a result of their investigations.
Police allege that Berk was part of a criminal group with several other men between April and May this year and that on April 29 Berk supplied 14.175 grams of cocaine.
Police also allege that Berk self-administered 0.1 grams of cocaine between 6 and 6.30pm on the same day.
Police allege that on May 2, between 7.30pm and 8.30pm Berk dealt with $2,350 in cash, knowing it was the proceeds of crime.
Strike force arrests
Berk is one of ten men arrested as part of Strike Force Gindurra, which was formed to target alleged associates of outlaw motorcycle gangs and organised crime networks that supplied cocaine in the Illawarra.
Those caught so far include Wollongong restaurateur Andrea Rubbo, of landmark North Wollongong restaurant Lucia's by the Sea, and Warilla Lake-South Gorillas player Tory Vartiainen - son of national Bandidos boss Tony "Big Tony" Vartiainen.
Police told the media last month that more arrests were to come.
Police allege the syndicate was directed from the Corrimal Street, Wollongong kitchen of mainplayer Mustajab Turi and was one of the main suppliers of cocaine to the Illawarra region.
Those now before the courts include:
