North Wollongong's Stuart Park was transformed into a kaleidoscope of colour on Sunday for a new kite-flying festival.
Strong winds were lashing the region at the weekend with speeds averaging around 60 km/h but they proved perfect for families to up to take flight at the inaugural event organised by Kaushal Parikh.
Mr Parikh had previously told the Mercury his motivation for the interactive family-friendly festival was to revive the lost art of kite-flying - something he used to do regularly as a child.
"I have those memories of doing it myself when I was young, but I don't see much happening these days," he said.
Kite-flying enthusiasts were not permitted to BYO kites but instead purchase from the festival, while there were food trucks and children's rides there also.
The festival has previously travelled to Hobart, Brisbane, Newcastle and other cities.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
