Jamie Warren said he was relieved to see common sense prevail and FIFA has now uncovered the statues outside of Allianz Stadium in Sydney.
The move comes after the Jamberoo publican expressed his outrage earlier today, telling the Mercury covering the statues of Australian sporting legends, including his uncle, former Socceroos skipper Johnny Warren, was "disgusting and disrespectful."
This seems to have struck a chord with the powers that be, with a FIFA representative calling Warren to apologise.
Warren said he appreciated the apology but said the representative had told him it wasn't a FIFA directive to cover the seven statues outside the stadium.
"He was hugely apologetic on behalf of FIFA for the situation," he said.
"He informed me that all, not just the Johnny Warren one, but all of the plaques had been uncovered since this morning.
"While they were apologetic and embarrassed about the situation, they said at the same time that it wasn't a FIFA directive to have the plaques uncovered in the first place.
"I'm still in the dark as to who made this call.
"Obviously Uncle John being a FIFA Centennial Order of Merit recipient and a lifelong advocate for the game, FIFA was upset. The guy I spoke to was extremely upset and highly apologetic.
"He said he would make it his mission to ensure that all of the plaques at Allianz in Sydney were uncovered, which is fantastic, common sense has prevailed."
Warren is sure of the fact his concerns expressed in the Mercury led to swift action by FIFA.
"That's the power of the media. It was only this morning that we found out. So it was great for FIFA to react in such a positive way in such a short amount of time," he said.
"Common sense has prevailed.
"It's a bit of bad publicity for FIFA and the Women's World Cup.
"But what we're looking forward to now is cheering on the Matildas and having the Matildas win the World Cup on home soil."
The Mercury understands there was a mix-up and the names on the statues weren't ever supposed to be covered up.
FIFA's guidance to sites was that they should remove any third party branding as part of FIFA's 'clean site concept'.
"FIFA has today re-confirmed with all venues that the names on any statues or plaques at FIFA Women's World Cup sites should not be covered," a FIFA spokesperson said.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
