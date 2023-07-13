Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News
Exclusive

'He's a hypocrite': Volkanovski coach Joe Lopez issues invitation to Wollongong Lord Mayor

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated July 13 2023 - 5:13pm, first published 12:32pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Alex Volkanovski's coach Joe Lopez has labeled Wollongong Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery a "hypocrite" but has invited him to visit his Freestyle MMA Gym to "educate himself" about the respect and discipline martial arts training instills in young people.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.