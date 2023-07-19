Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Superstars to headline men's mental health luncheon in Wollongong

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated July 19 2023 - 11:19am, first published 10:56am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Martin Anstee (left), Bruce Roberts, Mark Upton, David McFarland, Gary OMeara, Luke Wilkshire, Steffan Eriksson, Johnny Petrovic and Lu Ristov at the Sage Hotel in preparation for the inaugural VIP men's physical and mental health function. Picture by Robert Peet
Martin Anstee (left), Bruce Roberts, Mark Upton, David McFarland, Gary OMeara, Luke Wilkshire, Steffan Eriksson, Johnny Petrovic and Lu Ristov at the Sage Hotel in preparation for the inaugural VIP men's physical and mental health function. Picture by Robert Peet

"Your wealth is your health. Go and see your GP."

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jordan Warren

Jordan Warren

Sports Journalist

Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.