"Your wealth is your health. Go and see your GP."
That is the message behind the inaugural men's physical and mental health luncheon being held in Wollongong next month.
The vision for the function is to prioritise physical and mental health for men from all walks of life, including high-profile figures, successful business people and have them leave the event to champion the simple but powerful message 'your health is your wealth, so go see your GP'.
Special guest speakers also include Volkanovski, rugby league's Graham, long-time Football Australia chief medial officer Mark Jones, shark attack survivor Brett Connellan, Australian baseball captain Tim Atherton as well as NBL Hawks past and present stars Warrick Giddey, Tyler Harvey, Tim Coenraad, Wani Swaka Lo Buluk and Jacob Jackomas.
The names don't stop there either. Also set to appear is boxing world champion Billy Dib, super bike world champion Troy Corser, rugby league legends Luke Lewis Jeremy Latimore and AFL legend David Schwarz, Melbourne Cup winning jockey Wayne Harris and five-time paralympic great Tristan Knowles.
The event will be run by Hawks court announcer and ARHG director and founder David McFarland and Dr Steffan Eriksson.
McFarland said that it would be a groundbreaking event.
"On my life's journey at all levels physical and mental health is key to a good life," he said.
"This inaugural Illawarra event helps to open conversations for many that need to happen but simply do not. Many men from all backgrounds put health at the bottom of their list of priorities until it is too late, and this event will help start those much-needed conversations and awareness."
"I was honoured to be asked to be an ambassador for the men's VIP health luncheon," he said.
"No matter your age, sporting ability or if you are running a business your health is your wealth. I am very passionate about this space and am excited to join other elite athletes and world champions to help shine a light on such an important topic."
Aussie baseball captain Atherton said: "Here begins our journey to break systemic boundaries placed on so many, including the disadvantaged so they too can obtain equity in healthcare and disability services."
Event organisers said they would like to thank the event partners: Sage Wollongong, Gallaghers Insurance, Combined Mining, PCL Money, Carr Brothers Motorcycles, Print Media Wollongong, Shipwreck Studios and MCR.
The event will be on August 9, with the luncheon starting at 12pm. To secure tickets, CLICK HERE.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.