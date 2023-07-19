Macquarie Pass has reopened following the death of a 20-year-old motorcyclist on Wednesday afternoon.
Emergency services attended the scene on the Illawarra Highway at Mount Murray, near Clover Hill Road, just after 2.30pm on July 19 following a single-vehicle crash involving a motorbike.
Paramedics treated the rider but he died at the scene.
Police said the rider was a 20-year-old man.
Police have established a crime scene as they investigate the circumstances of the crash.
The highway was closed for some time between Yellow Rock Road in Tullimbar and Tourist Road in Robertson, with vehicles diverted via Jamberoo Mountain Road, the Hume Highway, Picton Road and M1 Princes Motorway.
As inquiries continue, anyone with dashcam vision or further information was urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
