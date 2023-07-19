Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News
Updated

Illawarra Highway, Macquarie Pass reopens after fatal crash

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated July 19 2023 - 8:07pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A stock image of police vehicle warning lights. File picture by Rohan Thomson
A stock image of police vehicle warning lights. File picture by Rohan Thomson

Macquarie Pass has reopened following the death of a 20-year-old motorcyclist on Wednesday afternoon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.