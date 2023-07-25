Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

South32 up for environment award for fault line water drainage work

Ben Langford
By Ben Langford
Updated July 25 2023 - 5:35pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Dendrobium coal mine at Mt Kembla. File picture
The Dendrobium coal mine at Mt Kembla. File picture

South32 is up for an environmental excellence award at its Dendrobium colliery just weeks after agreeing to pay almost $2.9 million over five years of unlicensed water takings at the same mine.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Langford

Ben Langford

Journalist

Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.