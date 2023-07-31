Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News
Watch

Everything you need to know about whale watching off Shellharbour

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated July 31 2023 - 6:16pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

For a few months of the year it's all anyone seems to talk about - whale watching. But how good is it really?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.