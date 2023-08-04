Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News
Opinion

Illawarra Rugby League Team of the decade: who makes the cut?

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated August 4 2023 - 12:09pm, first published 10:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Illawarra Rugby League Team of the Decade: who makes the cut?
Illawarra Rugby League Team of the Decade: who makes the cut?

Picking an Illawarra Rugby League Team of the Decade is essentially picking a fight, you'll never get a consensus on the entire 13.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.