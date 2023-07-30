Reigning premiers Collegians are sitting pretty in the minor premiership race after stealing a 28-22 win over Thirroul at the death on Saturday.
The Dogs missed the jump early, conceding the first two tries, but hit back with two of their own in the five minutes before halftime. The latter to Blake Phillips off a charge-down on the bell would become the key moment of the clash.
The league heavyweights went try-for-try through the second stanza, with the scores locked at 22 apiece in the dying moments when Butchers fullback Dane Courtney fired the first field goal shot.
The missed strike gifted Collies a seven-tackle set that saw halfback Zeke Foster attempt his own one-pointer inside the final 60 seconds.
It was charged down, with the rebound falling favourably into the arms of the hosts, with Phillips beating several tackles before finding Budd with the offload to snatch the match-winner at the death.
It sets up a blockbuster one-versus-two clash with De La Salle this weekend, with Peter Hooper not counting any minor premiership chickens just yet.
"We could realistically end up in third spot if we do don't come with the right attitude the next couple of weeks, but that's never been our problem this year," Hooper said.
"We're happy where we're sitting because, when you get back into the back end of the year, any one side might get you on the day.
"If you've worked hard all year you get that second chance. Hopefully you don't need it, but sometimes you do need it and you're going to have four quality sides at the back end of the year."
Mitch Jennings says:
"After a last-gasp loss at the hands of Dapto last week, plenty of tongue-in-cheek conversations were had pointing out the fact the Collies are on the right side of tight ones more often than not.
"They proved it on Saturday, making their own luck at times to see off the Butchers. Hooper's side is now enjoying the fruits of the hard labour through a road stretch that saw them go 5-1 through the middle of the year.
"A win over Thirroul, and testing clashes against De La and Wests to finish the regular season, shapes as the perfect run into a title defence.
"It didn't result in premiership points, but the tight loss still amounts to a timely return to form for the Butchers who - make no mistake - remain genuine title threats at full strength.
"A huge game looms against Wests this weekend. With Dapto nipping at their heels heading into a game against win-less Corrimal, a loss to the Devils will turn the final round into a fourth-place playoff.
"It's a mouthwatering prospect for the neutral, but something Jarrod Costello and his side will be desperate to avoid."
De La Salle 34 def. Dapto 10
De La are well within reach of a top-two finish after shooting out to a 22-0 lead and going on to win 34-10 against a Dapto side that seemingly couldn't find top gear.
It follows a similar 34-18 touch-up of Wests a week earlier and sets up a huge clash with Collies at Collegians this weekend, while Dapto head into a must-win clash with Corrimal.
Mitch Jennings says:
"De La have found form that can only be described as ominous over the last fortnight, with big wins over Wests and Dapto.
"The interesting factor is how many members of the red-hot side that's taken the park in the last two games will qualify for the finals. If it stays together for the next two weeks, it's likely much of it will, and that's a scary prospect for rivals.
"The Canaries looked flat from the jump and you have to think there was something of a let-down following three epic close wins over top opposition in as many weeks.
"It pushes their destiny slightly out of their own hands but the task remains virtually unchanged. Blake Wallace's side needs to take care of business against Corrimal this week and hope Wests see off Thirroul.
"If it plays out as such, the final round's looking like a real doozy across the board."
Mitch Jennings says:
"Not an unexpected result, but one the Devils desperately after dropping four games on the bounce. Along with Thirroul, have endured the most wretched run on the injury front but are starting to welcome back key personnel.
"The Devils home clash with Butchers will carry plenty of intrigue given both are looking to find some much-needed form heading into the finals, with only the latter a chance of missing out altogether."
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content.
Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.