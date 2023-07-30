Illawarra Mercury
The Wrap Around: Collies sitting pretty as Dapto run grinds to a halt

Mitch Jennings
Mitch Jennings
Updated July 30 2023 - 7:06pm, first published 3:24pm
Top spot on the ladder is Collegians' to lose with a fortnight remaining in the regular season. Picture by Adam McLean
Mojo Homes Cup - Round 13

Collegians 28 def. Thirroul 22

Reigning premiers Collegians are sitting pretty in the minor premiership race after stealing a 28-22 win over Thirroul at the death on Saturday.

