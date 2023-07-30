Illawarra Mercury
Collegians in minor premiership box seat following last-gasp win over Thirroul

Mitch Jennings
Mitch Jennings
Updated July 30 2023 - 3:31pm, first published 1:06pm
Collegians skipper Blake Phillips produced clutch touches in the Dogs last-gasp win over Thirroul on Saturday. Picture by Adam McLean
Collegians skipper Blake Phillips produced clutch touches in the Dogs last-gasp win over Thirroul on Saturday. Picture by Adam McLean

Reigning premiers Collegians can lock down the minor premiership with a win over De La Salle this weekend after a 79th minute match-winner from Hayden Budd snuck the Dogs past Thirroul on Saturday.

