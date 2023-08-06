Illawarra Mercury
Suns seal long-awaited return to AFL South Coast finals

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated August 6 2023 - 2:30pm, first published 1:55pm
Brendan Cooper and his Shellharbour teammates have booked their ticket to the 2023 AFL South Coast finals. Picture by Sylvia Liber
It's been a long time between drinks, but Shellharbour will be back in the Men's Premier Division finals this year.

