Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Reddalls Road pothole causes hundreds of dollars in damage to man's car

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated August 8 2023 - 8:54pm, first published 11:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A motorist has been hit with a repair bill worth hundreds of dollars thanks to a 15-centimetre deep pothole at Kembla Grange.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.