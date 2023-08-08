Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Wollongong sewage overflows to improve as Sydney Water forced to act

Ben Langford
By Ben Langford
Updated August 8 2023 - 4:01pm, first published 3:28pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Angry residents after homes were inundated by sewage during flooding in February 2012 and inset a sign warning of sewage overflow near Wollongong Golf Course. Picture by Adam McLean
Angry residents after homes were inundated by sewage during flooding in February 2012 and inset a sign warning of sewage overflow near Wollongong Golf Course. Picture by Adam McLean

Residents of the southern side of Wollongong city should experience fewer cases of major sewage overflow if recently completed pollution reduction works succeed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Langford

Ben Langford

Journalist

Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.