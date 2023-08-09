Illawarra Rugby League Team of the Year: who bags the top gong?

There's a week remaining in the Mojo Homes Cup regular season, with the top four locked in a week ahead of the finishing post.
While the top three remain jostling for position, it's the perfect time to look back over 2023 and award some prestigious gongs, including the Mercury's Player of the Year.
In 10 years compiling lists like this, producing a line-up like the one listed below has never been easy. This season has arguably been the toughest of the lot given, until last week, there were five genuine premiership hopefuls running around in the Illawarra each week.
Some disclaimers - this team is the opinion of this columnist alone based on the action witnessed across the full season. While there are 17 names, it is not a team named as one would likely take the field - all players being eligible for numbers 14-17 regardless of position.
Without further ado, here is the 2023 Illawarra Rugby League Team of the Year.
FULLBACK: Callum Gromek (Collegians)
A revelation at fullback in his first season with the reigning premiers, emerging as the competition's premier No. 1 despite tenders years.
An absolute livewire, no player is more lethal on short-sides or skipping to the outside of defenders to create space for outside men. Grabbed 11 tries through 14 rounds and laid on at least as many
Not a lot of him, but warmed to the physical task as the season wore on. With finals looming, he is the Dogs' attacking trump card as the big games arrive.
Honourable mentions at fullback: Dylan Palmer-Quigg (Wests), Wayne Bremner (Thirroul), Troy Pieper (Dapto).
WING: Sam McCann (Collegians)
The competition's leading try-scorer with 17 four-pointers in just 14 games.
A lethal aerial target and equal parts neat and powerful as a finisher. His knack for turning half chances into tries has got Collies home on numerous occasions.
Built like a back-rower, the 2022 premiership-winner is tireless out of his own end and inevitably gets his side's sets started on the front foot.
CENTRE: Steve Marsters
The competition's most dangerous ball-runner, bar none.
In a Thirroul outfit that has struggled for consistency this season, the Cook Islands International has been the common denominator in the Butchers most impressive victories.
Rare for a centre, he is the man on whom the Butchers title chances rest most heavily. Can take his side deep into the post-season.
CENTRE: Aaron Gray (Dapto)
Marquee signing for a Dapto side that ultimately got going too late, the former NRL three-quarter brought valuable experience and nous to the Canaries out wide.
Was the go-to man on the right edge through the Canaries month-long giant-killing run that almost culminated in an unlikely finals appearance.
Defensively sound, while his outside man Jack Piccirilli had his centre partner to thank for at least half of his 10 tries this season.
Honourable mentions at centre: Colby Pellow (Wests), Brad Manton (Dapto), Cooper Bowen (Thirroul), Tre Fotu (De La Salle).
WING: Josh Martin (Thirroul)
The competition's leading point-scorer through 14 rounds with 10 tries and 37 goals.
A constant aerial target, and capable of spectacularly athletic finishes on the Butchers right flank. Doesn't shirk the task at the back of the field, and has a habit of popping up handily well away from his spot on the right edge.
Honourable mentions at wing: Lachlan Hurst (Wests), Jack Piccirilli (Dapto), Jy Hitchcox (Wests), Tom Rodwell (De La Salle), Te Wehi Watere (De La Salle).
FIVE-EIGHTH: Eli Lovido (De La Salle)
The glue in a De La side odds on to finish the season with the minor premiership. With halves partner Jack Williams missing for large chunks of the season, the crafty No. 6 has been the architect of the Shire club's wildly successful campaign.
Not overly quick, but lightning fast between the ears, with no half in the comp better at steering their side home in a close one.
Razor sharp off the tee, with a league-high 50 goals in his 113 points for the year, Lovido may well finish the regular season as the competition's leading point-scorer.
A clear Paul McGregor Medal candidate.
Honourable mentions at five-eighth: Max Devlin, Brad Takairangi, Jarrod Boyle,
HALFBACK: Zeik Foster (Collegians)
The most consistent player in the most consistent side through the season.
Boasts arguably the most complete kicking game in the competition, while no half better twists the knife with their side on top.
More crucially, no half is better with their side on the back foot, with a rare nous for guiding his sides through touch stretches while under the pump.
Possesses and underrated but persistently dangerous running game and, pound-for-pound, hits as hard as anyone without the ball.
Honourable mentions at halfback: Tarj Whitford, Jack Williams, Pita Godinet
PROP: Josh Vaartjes (Dapto)
Canaries junior's return was a major coup for coach, and former teammate, Blake Wallace. In a competition flush with front-rowers capable of going 80 minutes, his engine is the equal to any rival.
With depth regularly tested in the Canaries engine room, Vaartjes has proven indefatigable and utterly indispensable for Wallace.
HOOKER: Joseph Dickson (Wests)
In much the same way as Devils coach Pete McLeod does, this reporter picks Dickson in any team, and then decides what number to put on his back.
Has done most of his work in No. 9 for the Devils this year so gets the nod at dummy-half. A pure footballer with hardly a weakness in his arsenal, heart more than overcoming the size he gives away most weeks.
Tireless defensively and crafty when he chooses to run, with a turn of speed puts the far of God into the big men, and certainly rival coaches.
Perennially astounding that he hasn't got more love from NRL scouts, in particular at the Dragons.
Honourable mentions at hooker: Brad Deitz (Thirroul), Jaz Flavell (De La Salle), Zac Riley (Corrimal).
PROP: Josh Dowel (Collegians)
Already a two-time premiership-winner, the only question mark over the barrel-chested wrecking ball is how good can he really be in this competition?
A monster for size, with a motor to match, producing consistent efforts, the 80-minute variety more often than not. In the Glen Lazarus mould in his ability to produce covering defensive efforts that his frame should disqualify him from.
Has a habit of producing crucial four-pointers, while his last-tackle kick pressure is the stuff of nightmares for opposing halves.
Honourable mentions at prop: Justin Faughlin, Luke Chalker, Felix Faatili, Jacob Karam (Corrimal), Ammon Cairney.
SECOND ROW: Dylan Lauri (Wests)
While he's done most of his work in the competition up front, where he's one of the best to do it over the past 10 years, the Devils firebrand spent the bulk of the early season on the edge.
Brings unwavering physicality with every carry and tackle. The ultimate competitor who always makes it personal with the opposition, and leaves a mark.
Like all players of his ilk, is susceptible to the red mist, but with big games on the horizon, there is no better physical tone-setter than the Devils enforcer.
SECOND ROW: Levi Pascoe (Wests)
The best line-runner in the competition.
The big Kiwi is the most damaging edge forward, not just in the Illawarra, but in country footy having worn the Country Firsts jumper this season.
With a power game nightmarish for rivals, and foot work belying his huge frame, 'Lenny' Pascoe has been the competition's most improved player over the past three seasons to point of being the best back-rower currently plying his trade in the Gong.
Honourable mentions at second row: Clive Brett (Collegians), Riley Graham (Thirroul), Hayden Crosland (Thirroul), Kristian Williams (Corrimal).
Your humble correspondent has always been partial to players who are just that little bit unhinged.
The De La Salle pocket rocket is certainly in that category. Look in those Queen-of-the-Nile eyes mid-game and you'll think you've won the feature,
The diminutive De La lock forward plays with bottomless passion, an insatiable appetite for hard work and absolutely no regard for his body, or that of others.
Along with Lovido and skipper Andrew Faddy, has been the constant in a line-up that has regularly shifted shape throughout the season.
Would love to buy him a beer, but it's too scary a prospect.
Honourable mentions at lock: Zac Blay, Harry Leddy
INTERCHANGE: Jarrod Thompson
As reliable as ever, the three-time premiership-winner still plays each week like a debutant with a point to prove.
Has tried to retire but can't because he's still setting the pace as one of the premiers middle men in the competition. Notched game 100 for the club this year, but is revered at Collies to a degree far greater than that milestone.
Chasing a fourth premiership with the club this year. It would put him the realm of all-time club greats, if he's not there already.
INTERCHANGE: Andrew Faddy (De La Salle)
As club skipper, Faddy was a major driving force in bringing the Shire powerhouse into the Illawarra competition. Despite a heavily bolstered roster this season, has remained immovable in the 17.
A damaging edge runner, or industrious middle forward, rises to whatever role or occasion he's asked to. Definition of a team-first individual.
INTERCHANGE: Justin Rodrigues (Wests)
Couldn't leave the Sugarman out. Edged out of the No. 7 jumper in this line-up, the crafty halfback has never been more pivotal to his side's success.
While he didn't escape the flat spot that impacted his side mid-season, was the difference-maker in a series of tight ones in an unbeaten run through the opening eight rounds.
It's that run through a draining injury toll that still has the Devils within reach of a top-two finish. They have their halfback to thank the most for it.
INTERCHANGE: Blake Phillips
And you thought I'd left him out.
The competition's premier player over the past 10 years, Phillips was relatively understated in his efforts over the opening half of the season but, with the whiff of the finals on the breeze, has got back to his match-winning best at the right time over the last month.
COACH: Peter Hooper (Collegians)
In a year in which you can make a genuine case for all six head coaches, Hooper gets the nod as first-year boss.
Stepped into the biggest shoes possible in the wake of four-time premiership-winner Nathan Fien's departure, Hoops has struck the perfect balance between not over-tinkering with a winning formula or resting too heavily on the deeds of his predecessor.
Despite possibly finishing outside the top two, the Dogs have been the most consistent side through the season, with the smallest gap between their best and worst performances.
While he's inherited a near perfectly balanced roster, has had to bring the likes of Callum Gromek through and a host of new faces in the outside backs.
It's the toughest call of the lot, but the first-year coach gets the nod just ahead of De La Salle coach Luke Manahan in a stellar year for both.
ROOKIE OF THE YEAR: Viliame Mahe (Corrimal)
Not a 'rookie' in the strict sense having debut last year, but Mahe's initiation as a full-time first grade half this season has been as brutal as it gets.
Despite a testing run on the team front prior to a breakthrough victory last week, the 19-year-old has been among his side's top two performers every single week despite fluctuations in team fortunes.
One hopes he'll better for the baptism of fire, and he shapes as the long-term face of what we all hope will be a return to finals contention for the perennial battlers in the years to come.
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Callum Gromek (Collegians)
'Disqualified' from Rookie of the Year reckoning by grabbing the top award.
Can't not be impressed by what Gromek's produced in his first year in the competition. Not dissimilar to Panthers fullback Dylan Edwards in his relentless involvement in the game each week.
Can't be kept out of the action, with the ability to score and lay-on tries from nothing, and to slip seamlessly into the set pieces. Plays well above his weight and doesn't let his sleight frame keep him out of anything.
Has a monster future ahead.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
