If you're baffled about the upcoming Voice To Parliament referendum and what it actually means, a dancer visiting Wollongong has created a beaut explainer.
Choreographer Thomas E.S. Kelly has simplified what a treaty is and what benefits it would bring in his dance latest production, Silence, and hopes to push conversation around the pending referendum.
"I know there's groups and organizations that think we shouldn't be voting for The Voice and we should just skip straight to the treaty, [I think] it's a chicken and egg situation," he said.
"If we went the other way around ... I don't think there's anything that could be put on the table that all First Nations would agree to."
For around 60 minutes, audiences at the Illawarra Performing Arts Centre this week will witness edgy contemporary dance (including hip hop), intertwined with cultural dance, theatre, spoken word, and stabs of humour - all to help people with "what the heck" it all means.
Kelly still wants people to "do their own research" - like he has - but believes once The Voice is passed and a representative body of the First Nations is established, then a proper treaty will be put in place.
"Once we have this agreement ... that's where I think the unified identity [of Australia] will come about because then I see First Nations culture being a part of Australian culture, not a couple of dots on a page when it's something like the Olympics or other tourism events coming about," he said.
Although Silence was created well before the public heard about the referendum, Kelly said it really simplifies what at treaty means for everyone - even those who have no idea what it is.
"We're the only Commonwealth country to not have a treaty with it's First Nations people," he said.
"I hate seeing shows where I go 'I have no idea what the heck that is about' ... so we make sure that everyone's on the journey with us."
Kelly said he's not trying to be a politician, or sway people either way, he just wants people to be informed.
"I'm an artist, we get to create worlds, a world that makes people think of what it could be or what it is," he said.
"I watch Q and A and I watch politicians scream over the top of each other and it finishes and I'm like, 'I don't even know what the hell was said'. This is not that, this is just a bunch of things - make your opinion up how you want and let's go and have a drink some food."
Silence is at the Illawarra Performing Arts Centre until Saturday August 12, tickets and more details through www.merrigong.com.au.
Opening Night on Wednesday August 9 will include a Welcome to Country performed by Aunty Joyce Donovan followed by a Smoking Ceremony by Ivan Morris with the Yidiki (Dideridoo) commencing from 7pm in the Arts Precinct.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
