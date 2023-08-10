Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Kiama Woolworths' official opening delayed after workplace accident

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated August 10 2023 - 2:02pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Construction works at the new Woolworths in Kiama. Picture by Adam McLean
Construction works at the new Woolworths in Kiama. Picture by Adam McLean

The reopening of the Woolworths store in Kiama has been delayed following a workplace accident that left a man in hospital.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.