The reopening of the Woolworths store in Kiama has been delayed following a workplace accident that left a man in hospital.
On July 27, a 20-year-old contractor working on the multi-million renovation of the store fell from a height and was left with severe back injuries.
The man was airlifted to St George Hospital, but has since been discharged.
The supermarket giant has now confirmed the planned reopening on August 16 would no longer occur.
"Due to a workplace incident two weeks ago this will not be possible," a Woolworths Groups spokesman said.
"We'll be in a position to provide a further update once a new reopening date for the store has been decided."
We'll be in a position to provide a further update once a new reopening date for the store has been decided.- Woolworths spokesman
The Woolies Kiama pop-up shop and BWS remain closed since the accident.
"Both will reopen as soon as it is safe to do so," the spokesman said.
He said the operating dates for the pop-up shop and BWS will be extended for the foreseeable future.
"We appreciate the patience and understanding of the whole Kiama community during this time," he said.
Meanwhile, a shuttle bus is from Kiama to Shellharbour Stockland will continue.
The bus will be wheelchair accessible and have Woolworths team member/s onboard to assist customers.
This workplace accident was one of three fall from height incidents in the region during a one-week period in July.
On July 24, Oak Flats man Connor Pringle, 20, fell at a Burradoo worksite and sustained critical head injuries, he later died.
On July 20, a 22-year-old man was impaled on a Bulli worksite and rushed to hospital.
All three incidents remain under investigation with SafeWork NSW.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.