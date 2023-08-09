Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Court and Crime

Dapto siege ends after five-hour police operation

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated August 10 2023 - 8:35am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fil picture of police badge and map of Gloucester Crescent in Dapto.
Fil picture of police badge and map of Gloucester Crescent in Dapto.

A five-hour siege ended without injury after emergency services were called to Dapto following a triple-0 call.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.