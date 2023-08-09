A five-hour siege ended without injury after emergency services were called to Dapto following a triple-0 call.
Police and paramedics were called to Gloucester Crescent at 4.30pm on Wednesday, August 9, after a 49-year-old man barricaded himself in a house.
The man was not armed, however threats were made. Police officers negotiated with the man until almost midnight.
"At 11.30pm he exited the front of his house without incident," Wollongong Police District Chief Inspector Dan Richardson said.
The man was then take to Wollongong Hospital.
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
