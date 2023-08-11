If the World Cup is Christmas for football fans, Ramah Ave in Mount Pleasant now has its tree.
This steep street made itself famous for super-colourful cycling fandom during the UCI road world championships - and now they're at it again for the Matildas.
As Australia's new favourite team prepares to take on France's Les Blues in the FIFA Women's World Cup of football, we have a couple of kids to thank for a decked-out front yard that does Wollongong proud.
"We wanted to support the Matildas," Macey Guevara, 9, said on Friday.
"They're really good, they're the best, and I think they can win the World Cup soon."
Her brother Xavier, 7, is right there too, helping chalk the footpath with Matildas players' names.
"We play a lot of soccer, that's why. We also love sport," Xavier said.
"We play at Balgownie."
They are two of many continuing a fine tradition of Balgownie football at the park named after James "Judy" Masters, who played for his home suburb and also Australia, and left to fight at Gallipoli and in France in World War 1.
Whether Macey and Xavier know that is immaterial; their love for the Matildas is here and now.
"They're getting really close to winning and I think they've actually gotten better than they did last time," Macey said.
These kids have form: their front fence was decorated with flags after winning a Wollongong City Council grant before the cycling road race.
It led to Raymah (that's pronounced ray-ma) being dubbed the "friendliest street in Wollongong" by the council.
A victory tomorrow evening will spark jubilation on the streets - and give more households and local government authorities the chance to show this kind of love for the team that is uniting Australia.
Australia's Matildas play France at 5pm Saturday.
Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.
Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.