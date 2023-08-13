Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Beyond the Horizon
Exclusive

Consultation opens on Illawarra offshore wind zone

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated September 18 2023 - 11:54am, first published August 14 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A map of the proposed Illawarra offshore wind zone. Picture supplied
A map of the proposed Illawarra offshore wind zone. Picture supplied

Illawarra residents will be able to have their say where hundreds of offshore wind turbines could be located with the federal government opening consultation on the Illawarra Offshore Wind Zone.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Beyond the Horizon
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.