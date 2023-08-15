A man has surrendered to police after a tense four-hour siege in Dapto where officers feared a fire might be ignited.
Police, paramedics and firefighters were called to Gloucester Crescent at 11.40am on Tuesday, August 15, after reports a man had barricaded himself inside a home.
Emergency crews could smell petrol coming from the house under siege, as children played outdoors in a nearby childcare centre just 80 metres up the road.
Three carloads of heavily-armed tactical officers and the police dog unit were called in, as neighbours stood on the street watching the operation unfold.
Firefighters wearing oxygen breathing cylinders stood by in case of a fire, as police negotiators spoke to a 49-year-old man who was inside with his dog.
The street was cordoned off, with at least 10 police cars, three ambulances and a fire truck on scene.
Staff the childcare centre, Thriving Darlings, were advised children were ok to continue playing in the outdoors play area.
Finally, just after 4pm the man surrendered to police and he was taken by ambulance to Shellharbour Hospital.
Lake Illawarra Police District Commander Superintendent Craig Ireland said nobody was injured during the siege.
"It's a mental health incident, he's threatening self harm," he said.
"We could smell fuel and we weren't sure where the danger lied and we've been negotiating with that man for a long time."
Supt Ireland said it was the same man involved in a five-hour siege on August 9.
"We were certainly here last week and there have been previous incidents with this fellow," he said.
Supt Ireland praised the emergency services for how their work during tense negotiations that led to a peaceful surrender.
"The negotiators did a fantastic job. I'd like to thank the fires and the ambos that turned up as well as the police," he said.
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
