Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Inside Filipino cafe Towradgi Beach Eatery by 10orio Kitchen

TV
By Tareyn Varley
Updated August 28 2023 - 11:08am, first published August 16 2023 - 7:03pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Towradgi Beach Eatery owners Jennibey and Donald Tenorio. The cafe is located inside Towradgi Surf Life Saving Club on Murranar Road. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Towradgi Beach Eatery owners Jennibey and Donald Tenorio. The cafe is located inside Towradgi Surf Life Saving Club on Murranar Road. Picture by Sylvia Liber

A Filipino-fusion cafe with oceanfront views of Towradgi Beach may be one of the region's best-kept culinary secrets.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TV

Tareyn Varley

Digital journalist

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.