A Filipino-fusion cafe with oceanfront views of Towradgi Beach may be one of the region's best-kept culinary secrets.
The family run Towradgi Beach Eatery by 10orio Kitchen serves a mix of "local favourites" and Filipino cuisine, with Jennibey and Donald Tenorio thrilled with their customers' menu selections since opening 15 months ago.
"Our goal before we opened was obviously to appeal to the Filipino market, but we were surprised and delighted that locals were appreciating and enjoying it," Mr Tenorio said.
"There have been a lot of first-timers trying Filipino meals and most of them have come back and asked for more.
"When we checked the product mix for the past year, we're selling around 65 per cent Filipino meals."
Donald said the most popular item on the menu - which was conceived by wife Jennibey - was the Big Busog Platter: a "combination of three types of meat: the tapa, a slowly cooked beef; crumbed longganisa, which is our version of sausage; and the tosino, which is like cured pork."
"Then all of the Filipino meals are served with two eggs, of course rice, a portion of veggies and our homemade pickled vegetables," he said.
"And about 35 per cent are the local favorites, like the zucchini and corn fritters, which we sell a lot of."
Jennibey's purple (ube) housemade treats - baked in a small commissary at home - have also picked up a dedicated following, with packs of yam-flavoured bread rolls with a cheesy filling flying off the shelves.
The cafe is the realisation of a long-held dream for Jennibey, who had put her cooking career on the backburner to support her husband's work with Outback Steakhouse and to raise their children.
She had taught culinary classes and run her own eatery in Manila and expanded her knowledge and love of global cuisine in Singapore.
After arriving in Australia in 2016, she saw a perfect opportunity to promote Filipino cuisine and treats.
She set up her own bake shop, 10orio Kitchen, selling and delivering cakes, pastries and Filipino dishes to a growing network of customers, before deciding it was time to move into a bricks-and-mortar space.
The couple inspected businesses and shop fronts from Shellharbor to Port Kembla, ultimately coming across the Towradgi Surf Club cafe for sale on Facebook Marketplace and nabbing it.
When it was finally time for Jennibey's career to take centre stage in May last year, Donald stepped down from his managing partner role in Outback Steakhouse Fairy Meadow to support his wife's new venture.
A little over a year later, she said the experience had been both rewarding and a lot of hard work.
"We believe that a cafe is not only a food and beverage business but also a people business," Jennibey said.
"To put a smile on every person - customers, team members and suppliers - on every interaction is what we are passionate about.
"To get the desired result is not a walk in the park - or beach.
"It requires consistent dedication to quality as well as a high level of creativity to balance the delivery of local favourites and Filipino flare.
"But with our children, Alyanna and Inigo getting involved and giving their best support, delivering that commitment becomes more fun."
Mushroom Salpicao: Aussie flat mushrooms sauteed and tossed on our special soy garlic mixture or the home-baked artisan Filipino breads.
Big Busog Platter: Beef brisket tapa, pork tocino and crumbed longganisa.
Beef Brisket Tapa: Seared slices of slow-braised beef brisket in garlic vinegar, served with garlic rice, egg, wilted spinach, blistered tomatoes and pickled vegetables.
Longganisa Double: Filipino version of sausage done in two ways - crumbed pork in special seasoning and sweet-style pork sausage.
Pinoy Sausage and Egg Roll: Housemade Filipino-style sausage patty, egg and banana BBQ sauce on a milk bun.
