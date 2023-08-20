Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Stingrays down Shellhabour rivals Sharks to win first Group Seven minor premiership

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated August 20 2023 - 6:21pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Stingrays are the new kings of Shellharbour after downing the Sharks 26-16 at Ron Costello Oval on Sunday to secure the club its first ever first-grade Group Seven rugby league minor premiership.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.