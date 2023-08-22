An Illawarra Airbnb host has been left fuming after she was forced to refund a guest because he got a tick bite during his stay.
Jewellery designer and shopkeeper Quirine van Nispen has made a side business out of a converted bus parked in her Wombarra backyard, which she rents out as guest accommodation for between $125-$140 a night.
Now Airbnb has withheld 30 per cent of her fee from a recent night's stay, plus the cleaning fee, after a guest complained he was bitten by a tick.
The man provided Airbnb with "evidence" including a picture of a removed tick, a picture of a bite mark on a neck and a doctor's certificate stating he presented with a "tick bite with myalgia, fever, sore throat" the day after departing the property.
Ms van Nispen has fought the ruling.
But despite lengthy correspondence with Airbnb representatives, she has been told the decision stands, partly because she hadn't noted the presence of ticks in surrounding bushland in her listing description.
"I thought they must have made a mistake. You cannot hold a house responsible for a tick - the guest must have gone outside and got a tick," she told the Mercury
"But whatever I say is not being taken into consideration and it's considered my neglect for having pests at the premises. All they [Airbnb] do is defer. They pretend to engage, they pretend to listen but then stick to their decision, making us responsible for natural events.
"I find it concerning that we are being made responsible.
"If we have to educate people for coming to the bush, that's not right; it's not our job. Where does our responsibility stop? Am I responsible for the rip tide? Are we responsible for sunburn? Are we responsible for bees? What if you're allergic to bees? Some people can die from it."
Ms van Nispen is described on the site as a "superhost" with a 4.83-star rating.
She estimates she has hosted 150 visits over about the past three years, without any similar incidents.
In her listing she had described the property as a "rustic bus ... suited to people who like to go back to basics and love the camping bush vibes" with an outdoor bathroom.
But according to Kangaroo Valley host Catherine Quinn, a listing needs to go further to guard against "ridiculous" claims.
Ms Quinn has been forced to provide full refunds on five occasions to people who have fallen prey to leaches while staying at 'Arabella', an off-grid eco-cabin set on a 140-acre property on the edge of the Cambewarra Ranges.
Ms Quinn said the leaches had stopped being a problem in recent warmer weather.
But she has also updated her listing to warn about all manner of outdoor perils, telling prospective guests, "whilst we maintain all pastures, we cannot eliminate pests and creepy crawlies. There can be snakes in summer and leeches when wet".
"We basically live in a rainforest and that's why people come here - for nature. Leaches and ticks are part of the Australian country lifestyle," said Ms Quinn, who provides gumboots to her guests.
"But I think sometimes people don't know what they're doing.
"I've fought and fought with Airbnb, but basically they don't want to get involved."
"All the work that you have have to do and someone can just receive a refund for ridiculous reasons."
Airbnb has been contacted for comment.
Proudly Illawarra Mercury since 2008; these days covering crime and justice issues. UOW alum. Thrilled by the chase and sobered by some of the things I see and hear when I stand still - sometimes in the same day. ang.thompson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
