Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News
Good News

Dave Winner's plan to teach one million Australian's CPR

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated August 25 2023 - 3:04pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dave Winner in the garden of his Coalcliff home. Picture by Adam McLean
Dave Winner in the garden of his Coalcliff home. Picture by Adam McLean

If Dave Winner gets his way, one million people will become life savers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.