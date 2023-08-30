For some cruise ship passengers in Sydney, Port Kembla could be easier to get to than Circular Quay.
With the NSW government investigating other options as the Sydney passenger terminal reaches capacity, Wollongong MP Paul Scully said the issue of travel time to the port should be a factor in any final decision.
Mr Scully said around 75 per cent of the Sydney cruise markets were from metropolitan Sydney and surrounds; for those in western Sydney a trip down to Port Kembla could be faster than heading into the Sydney CBD.
"A lot of people who do go on cruises would probably almost find it easier to get to a cruise ship in Port Kembla than if they make their way to a berth in Circular Quay," Mr Scully said.
"I think that adds weight to how serious the option of Port Kembla should be considered in the future."
The MP who has Port Kembla in his electorate was speaking at the Australian Cruise Association's 25th annual conference in Wollongong on Wednesday night.
With so many people from the industry in the city, Mr Scully encouraged them to check out Port Kembla.
"I'll be encouraging those delegates who are in Wollongong for the conference to take the time and go have a look at Port Kembla for themselves," Mr Scully said.
He also referred to the cruise market in the US state of Florida, which had some similarities to NSW.
"If you look at other parts of the world, for instance Miami became a very constrained port with its popularity through time," he said.
"Once that happens, new ports such as Fort Lauderdale and Port Canaveral became part of the solution. Fort Lauderdale, if you go to it, it's pretty industrial port but it allows cruising to happen."
The MP felt Port Kembla should be considered as a cruise ship option; he wanted to see the port used to its fullest capacity.
"If we don't maximise the benefits of the port, not only to Wollongong and surrounds but also part and parcel of the network within NSW, then we're not delivering the true benefit that comes from having a deepwater port on our doorstep," he said.
"Port Kembla can do a number of things all at once - it's just how you might manage those mixed demands at various times."
