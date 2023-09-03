Shellharbour thump Fernhill to book place in District League grand final

Shellharbour have made their biggest statement of the season so far by dismantling Fernhill 7-2 to book their spot in the District League grand final.
The hero was Shellharbour captain Tommy Markovski who was in sensational goal scoring form on the day. Fernhill coach Dale White said in the lead up he would be the man to watch it that is certainly how it turned out with the striker bagging four goals.
Yuto Kito bagged a goal as did Elvir Catovic, as well as a Foxes own goal.
The Foxes will get another bite at the cherry next week.
The win means Rod Williams' men will play on Sepember 16 at WIN Stadium against either Fernhill or Gerringong.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.