Shellharbour thump Fernhill to book place in District League grand final

Jordan Warren
Jordan Warren
Updated September 3 2023 - 5:00pm, first published 4:27pm
Shellharour will have the chance to claim the double at WIN Stadium. Picture by Tracy Kidd
Shellharour will have the chance to claim the double at WIN Stadium. Picture by Tracy Kidd

Shellharbour have made their biggest statement of the season so far by dismantling Fernhill 7-2 to book their spot in the District League grand final.

