A good week has become an even better one for the Illawarra Stingrays after head coach Steve Gordon extended with the club for the 2024 season.
Just days after the Stingrays under-16s were declared NPL NSW Women's champions, the club announced on Thursday morning that Gordon had re-signed for next year.
Gordon arrived in the Illawarra in October 2022 as part of the club's ambitious three-year plan to become a NPL NSW powerhouse. The concept focuses on key aspects including player development and on-field success.
Prior to arriving in Wollongong, Gordon's experience included being joint head coach of the Sutherland men's NPL1 side in 2022, and guiding the Sharks men's U/20s side to three straight championships between 2017 and 2019.
The Stingrays first-grade side finished this year's campaign in sixth position, while the club's reserves and U/16s have both booked their first finals appearance in recent history.
"Steve has been a great asset to the club. He has worked hard for the players and wears his heart on his sleeve," the Stingrays wrote in a statement on Thursday morning.
"His professionalism, work ethic, leadership, knowledge and genuine player care are all second to none. His impact at Stingrays has been hugely positive.
"He is held in high regard by the players across all grades."
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.