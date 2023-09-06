Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Stingrays tickled pink as coach Steve Gordon inks new deal

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
September 7 2023
A good week has become an even better one for the Illawarra Stingrays after head coach Steve Gordon extended with the club for the 2024 season.

