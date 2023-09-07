Grab your broomstick and pointy hat, and make sure to click your heels three times for the best show in Sydney right now.
Wicked has crash-landed at Sydney Lyric at The Star and it opened to a star-studded premier on Thursday, September 7.
It is unashamedly big, colourful and powerful, with female friendship taking centre stage.
Our love of all-female success - think the Barbie movie, the Matildas and Taylor Swift - continues in this musical.
Forget the boy meets girl storyline kind of production, this one celebrates the strong bonds between women, through good times and bad.
Wicked is full of powerhouse performances, including from leading ladies Sheridan Adams as Elphaba and Courtney Monsma as Glinda.
Adams, who was painted green for her portrayal of the Wicked Witch of the West, was outstanding, with strong vocal performances that left the audience cheering.
Monsma is well-known for staring as Princess Anna in the Australian tour of Disney's Frozen the Musical, and drama series Paper Dolls.
She glittered as the Glinda the Good with a stunning performance, and had the theatre cracking up with well-timed, well-placed jokes.
Wicked is the prequel to The Wizard of Oz and it takes audiences to a time before a tornado ripped through Kansas and crash landed Dorothy and her dog Toto in the magical Land of Oz.
It asked the audience - are we born evil, or do circumstances make us that way?
Veteran of stage and screen Todd McKenney shines as the Wizard, so too does one of Australia's most prominent and prolific artistic figures, Robyn Nevin, in her role as Madame Morrible.
It's almost 20 years since its premiere on Broadway, and Wicked remains one of the most successful and popular musicals in the world. It's won more than 100 major awards including a Grammy, an Olivier Award, six Helpmann Awards, three Tony Awards and six Drama Desk Awards.
Wicked in Sydney has all the kapow of a must-see production right here in Australia's own Emerald City.
Wicked will be defying gravity at Sydney Lyric until December 31, 2023.
If you're at Sydney Lyric, the place to stay is The Star Grand - there's a multitude of places to eat, drink and play within the sprawling complex.
Our room was well-appointed with a soft and squishy bed, and a roomy shower to die for. For me a good shower can totally make my stay in a hotel, it's the small things hey!
If you can tear yourself from the luxury, The Star is a stone's throw from everything the Sydney CBD has to offer.
