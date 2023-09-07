A man allegedly involved in a violent armed hold-up at Australia Post's Lake Heights branch has been caught on dashcam, one witness said.
Around 11am on Thursday, September 7, a man, who was reportedly holding a gun, burst into the store on Weringa Avenue.
Nobody was injured and at this stage the Illawarra Mercury is not aware of anything being taken during the hold-up.
Police and paramedics were called to the scene and a large area was roped off with police tape as a crime scene forensic police officer commenced his investigation.
Harry Randhawa works in an Indian restaurant nextdoor and was in the Australia Post shop just two minutes before the hold-up occurred.
Moments after he returned to his store he heard a woman sobbing outside.
"I just heard a lady crying and she was shaking," he said of the female Australia Post worker who fled outside the shop after the hold-up.
Mr Randhawa also revealed that a car parked out the front of the two shops caught the alleged offender fleeing on his vehicle's dashcam. Footage has been passed onto police.
"I saw the pictures, the guy had a tradesman type top on. It was an orange shirt," he said.
Mr Randhawa has been left scared following the brazen daytime hold-up.
"The thing that's happened today is very scary," he said.
"Before that I used to think it's very safe. I've never every seen things like this happen."
The Illawarra Mercury has contacted Australia Post and NSW Police for comment.
