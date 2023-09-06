Illawarra Mercury
Teen girl in court after armed hold-up, police assault in Woonona

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated September 7 2023 - 7:28am, first published 7:09am
A teenage girl accused of an armed hold-up, theft and assaulting police officers in Woonona will face children's court.

