A teenage girl accused of an armed hold-up, theft and assaulting police officers in Woonona will face children's court.
A person wearing a face covering entered a bottle shop on Park Road in Woonona at 6.30pm on Wednesday September 6, and allegedly threatened two employees with a knife before stealing three bottles of alcohol and fleeing.
The employees were not injured, and police were called to the scene.
A 15-year-old teenage girl attempted to flee when officers arrived at Nicholson Park.
She is then accused of assaulting officers as they were arresting her.
During a search of the park, with the assistance of the NSW Police Dog Unit, officers located and seized a knife. It will be forensically examined.
The teenager was charged with robbery armed with offensive weapon and two counts of assault police officer in execution of duty.
She was refused bail to appear at a children's court on Thursday, September 7.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.