Illawarra Mercury
Home/Video/Animal

Hot spring weather to warm up the Illawarra on Thursday, September 7

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated September 6 2023 - 3:28pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
People enjoying the warm weather at North Wollongong beach. File picture by Adam McLean.
People enjoying the warm weather at North Wollongong beach. File picture by Adam McLean.

You'd be forgiven for thinking we'd jumped straight into summer with the mercury to rise to 26 degrees in the Illawarra.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Animal
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.