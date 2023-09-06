Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra childcare worker accused of raping 8-year-old son

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated September 6 2023 - 5:27pm, first published 5:00pm
An Illawarra woman has been accused of filming herself raping her son under the request of a man she had been speaking with on the internet.

