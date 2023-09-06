An Illawarra woman has been accused of filming herself raping her son under the request of a man she had been speaking with on the internet.
The 48-year-old childcare worker, who cannot be named to protect the child's identity, sobbed throughout her bail application at Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday.
She is charged with sexual intercourse with a child under 10, stemming from an alleged incident that took place between January 2021 and December 2022 in the Central Western region.
Police will allege the complainant, who was aged eight to nine at the time, disclosed the incident to the Illawarra Child Abuse Squad on Tuesday.
It's alleged the woman had been talking with a man named 'John' online and that he requested the woman send him a video of herself performing oral sex on her son.
Tendered court documents state the woman knelt in front of her son and raped him in this manner, filming the act on her iPhone.
Two days later, the video was allegedly found by the boy's sister. Police will allege the boy told her it was him in the video.
The boy allegedly told police "I really did not understand much" and that his mother "sucked my private part".
The woman was arrested at her Illawarra address about midday on Tuesday and allegedly told police "I don't understand, I have done nothing wrong".
Defence lawyer Sian Aldis argued for the woman's release, saying she suffers from major depressive disorder and doesn't have a prior criminal record.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Pavlin expressed concerns about the woman endangering the safety of her son. Sgt Pavlin added that investigations into whether the video of the alleged act is available are continuing.
"It does appear to be a very strong prosecution case," Sgt Pavlin said.
Magistrate Claire Girotto opted to grant the woman bail under the conditions she report to police twice weekly, not contact or approach the complainant, and to not work with children.
"This is very serious, ma'am," the magistrate said.
The woman will return to court in November.
