Hennessy, Kangaroos' chance to seal AFL South Coast immortality

Whether they win or lose Saturday's grand final, it's undeniable that South Coast fans have witnessed a golden era for Figtree.
The Kangaroos can further stamp their legacy as they to complete the premiership hat-trick against the Tigers at North Dalton Park. Figgy have the chance to build on their 2020 and 2022 Men's Premier Division title victories, with the season in between cancelled due to COVID.
It's been an incredible chapter in the club's history and Figgy have shown no signs on slowing down this year, picking up the minor premiership along the way before belting the Bulldogs in week one of finals to advance to the big dance.
And it only seems fitting that Jacob Hennessy has been a central cog during this four-year period. A Figtree junior, the two-time premiership-winning captain has been part of his beloved club since 2010.
"It's been a pretty special couple of years. We've been really lucky with the team that we've had and the work that we've put in. But a win (on Saturday) would be a nice way to cap off the last few years," Hennessy told the Mercury.
"I've definitely had to pinch myself a few times and slow down a bit and take a while to look at the run that we've had. Halfway through this year, when we had our first loss, I realised how many weeks it had been since we lost a game of footy. So I think it will be something that I think after all is said and done, we'll look back on and realise how special it was.
"The core group has stayed the same throughout the last three or four years. Every year, we've looked at it that we've had to continue to get better. We were never content with the footy that we were playing - we were always looking at areas to improve. On top of that, we're all mates within footy and outside footy.
"We are a close group of mates who push each other to improve all of the time."
Standing in their way of the three-peat is a young Tigers outfit that has continued to go from strength to strength in 2023.
After being bundled out in last year's preliminary final, Northern Districts ensured that they wouldn't suffer the same fate this season, booking their grand-final ticket with a 22-point win over the Bulldogs last week.
"We've seen them building over the last few years and this year they've definitely taken a leap forward. Every time we've played them, they've played tough and skilful footy," Hennessy said.
"We're expecting a really good contest this weekend. They're definitely going to bring it, so it will be good fun."
