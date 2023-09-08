Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Bulli girls tickled pink to break new ground for South Coast football

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
September 8 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Bulli Pinks players and coaches celebrate after booking their ticket to the 2023 grand final. Picture - Bulli Junior Football Club
The Bulli Pinks players and coaches celebrate after booking their ticket to the 2023 grand final. Picture - Bulli Junior Football Club

It's not an overstatement to say that a group of Bulli girls have been trailblazers for junior football on the South Coast.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.