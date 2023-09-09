They were humbled and embarrassed at the hands of Shellharbour in last week's grand final qualifier, but Fernhill will get their chance for redemption in the decider after defeating Gerringong 2-0.
They will go on to face league champions Shellharbour at WIN Stadium. Rod Williams' side had the week off following their 7-2 drubbing of the Foxes the week prior.
Fernhill came out of the blocks firing early against the Breakers, looking to avenge their last result.
The quickfire start was something that pleased Fernhill coach Dale White.
"Coming out of the blocks firing was great. We thought they would do the same," he said post-match.
"Our energy was great, our movement was sensational. Chalk and cheese from last week, I'm extremely happy with the result. We just wanted redemption and a chance at it. The boys definitely showed up today.
"It was all about redemption. We knew Gerringong were a different beast to Shellharbour and we thought we deserved the chance to be at WIN Stadium next week."
There were a few shots in anger early on from both teams but Kyle Del was the one to break the deadlock just before the 20 minute mark after finding space in behind on the right. He made no mistake and gave his team the best possible start.
The Foxes didn't have to wait long to double the lead. Mitchell Turner - who had a couple of shots early on - finally converted and Gerringong had it all to do, needing to come back from 2-0.
White added that he was impressed with the movement of his forward men.
"The front four were excellent," he said.
"I had to make some tough calls. 'Danny' Djukic is back from overseas now. He's a no-brainer starter. He's one of the best of the league. His linkup play especially with the wide guys and [Mitchell] Turner going off him. Some of the football out there was exceptional."
Both teams threatened in the second half but importantly for Fernhill they held on and confirmed their spot against Shellharbour next Saturday (September 16) at WIN Stadium.
White said the boys would be chomping at the bit for the big dance.
"Last week is all done now. They through the best punch at us but we're back and still standing so we're going to be ready to go next Saturday."
As for Gerringong, it ends their fairy tale run in the finals series after making it to within a game of the grand final in their first season since promotion to the District League.
