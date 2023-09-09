Illawarra Mercury
Shellharbour Sharks punch Group Seven grand final ticket in golden-point thriller

Updated September 9 2023 - 8:07pm, first published 6:14pm
Shellharbour and Stingrays played out a prelim final thriller on Saturday. Picture by Adam McLean
Shellharbour and Stingrays played out a prelim final thriller on Saturday. Picture by Adam McLean

Shellharbour has a booked a grand final date with Gerringong after an Isaac Morris field goal broke a belligerent 16-all deadlock in the second period of golden-point extra time in Saturday's prelim final showdown with Stingrays.

