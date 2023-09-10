As the clock ticked down at Crehan Park, it always felt like one moment would decide Sunday's Premier League preliminary final.
Champions Albion Park and Coniston had gone at it all day, with neither giving an edge as they aimed off a ticket to next weekend's grand final.
But cometh the man, cometh the hour. And it was Cono defender Daniel Loe who proved the difference, drilling his header into the back of the net from a Lukas Stergiou cross in the dying minutes to give his side a 1-0 victory.
The result means that Cono will meet Cringila in this year's IPL decider at WIN Stadium on Sunday, September 17.
"Victory in a major semi-final against first place to get into a granny - I can't explain the emotions, but it's the best feeling that I've ever had in my life," Loe told the Mercury post-match.
"We spoke about it (winning play) during the week at training and we practised it, and it paid off. It was a good delivery by Stergiou and I was lucky enough to get my head on it.
"I'm very proud to be in a grand final. I think the league is stepping up, every year the Illawarra Premier League produces some of the best games that you'll ever see.
"And that was one of them today."
It was end-to-end, tough football early on Sunday, but neither side had a real opportunity inside the first 30 minutes. Coniston's best chance came when Matt Floro found himself one-on-one with goalkeeper Hayden Durose, but he was adjudged offside.
Three minutes out from halftime, Park striker Cameron Morgan almost produced the first goal from a free kick outside the box, however his attempt just shaved the post to the near-side.
Liam Wille then appeared to be dragged down inside Coniston's box, but the referee waved play on.
However, the sides couldn't be split at the half-time whistle.
Coniston had the first chance after the break when Floro attempted to chip the ball over the goalkeeper, but his attempt was too high. At the other end, Wille put in a nice low cross for Josh McDonald, however, the ball just missed his feet.
But it was Coniston who continued to play the more positive brand of football to apply pressure to Park's defence. Their best opportunity came via a Cassidy Tanddo cross, however, the ball just beat an outstretched Floro.
Wille also continued to loom large for Park, finding himself in plenty of space midway through the half, only for the forward to be denied by divinig Cono gloveman Kaydin Harrison.
With about five minutes left, Toby Norval test Park's Durose from a free kick outside the box, but the goalkeeper was able to tap the ball over the net. From the ensuing corner, a nice ball into the box found Loe, who headed the ball into the back of the net to give Cono a 1-0 lead.
Park peppered Coniston's defence in the dying minutes, but were unable to produce an equaliser before fulltime.
After Sunday's game, Park captain Brendan Fordham was left to lament a missed opportunity.
"That was a good hit-out. I think both teams really went for it today and it comes down to those little things in games," Fordham said.
"It comes down to the one per-centers, and they took their chance. So fair play to them, it was a great game and good luck to them next weekend.
"But I'm proud of my boys, no matter what happens. We finished the league on a high by winning the championship, and I couldn't have asked for more.
"We tried our heart out today."
