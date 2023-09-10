Alex Volkanovski has accepted an online challenge from MMA megastar Conor McGregor, pitching a bout with the colourful Irishman at 'UFC 300'.
The bout between the sport's most larger-than-life personality and the consensus pound-for-pound No. 1 fighter in Volkanovski would be arguably the biggest fight that can be made by the promotion that is moving towards its landmark triple-century of PPV cards.
The Irishman has often been respectful when discussing Volkanovski in previous interviews, but took to X (formerly Twitter) to label the Aussie a "little sausage" and describe him as "readable. Hittable. Hurtable."
It didn't take Volkanovski long to respond, the reining champion responding "let's do it at #UFC 300."
The bout would settle a score as it would give Volkanovski, already considered by most the best featherweight of all time, a chance to take out the only former 145-pound champion he's yet to face.
Volkanovski has beaten Brazilian legend Jose Aldo - the first ever UFC featherweight champion - and Max Holloway three times, while he also saw off interim champion Yair Rodriguez in emphatic fashion in July.
McGregor famously stopped Aldo in just 13 seconds to dethrone the then long-reigning champion in December 2015, while he also beat Holloway by decision in a non-title, non-PPV bout before either had tasted championship gold.
The fight occurring at 145 pounds seems next to impossible given McGregor was a famously boiled down featherweight and hasn't fought in the division since the bout with Aldo, never defending the featherweight strap.
They would likely meet at 155 pounds, though Volkanovski has said he'd even consider a fight at 170 pounds if that's what it takes to get McGregor in the octagon.
Wollongong's fighting pride has made no secret of his desire for a rematch with current lightweight (155-pound) champion Islam Makhachev following his highly disputed decision loss to the Dagestani in February.
Makhachev is set to face former champion Charles Oliveira next month and, should he win, there'll be a huge push for a rematch with the Aussie, who's also entertained another featherweight defence against Georgian rising star Ilia Topuria at 145.
A fight with McGregor would arguably be bigger than either bout, though it appears unlikely that it would occur in the 145-pound division.
Whether it would occur at all appears hopeful at best, delusional at worst given McGregor's lack of activity in recent years, the 35-year-old having one win in four bouts in the past five years.
His most recent was a TKO loss in rematch with Dustin Poirier in July 2021 after suffering a broken ankle six months after losing his first bout with the Louisiana native six months earlier.
McGregor's been tipped to face fan favourite Michaeal Chandler after coaching against the American in the latest season of The Ultimate Fighter reality, though no date has been set.
McGregor's also yet to re-enter the USADA drug testing pool, with standard protocol requiring athletes to return two clean drug tests in a six-month period before being cleared to compete.
While there's no question he'd accept a fight with McGregor, Volkanovski won't be waiting around, vowing to either defend his featherweight belt or again challenge Makhachev for the 155-pound title.
The online exchange added intrigue to what was a forgettable day for Volkanovski, with close mate and regular training partner Israel Adesanya losing his middleweight strap to American Sean Strickland in arguably the biggest title-fight upset in history at #UFC293 in Sydney.
