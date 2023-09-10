Illawarra Mercury
Home/Video/Animal

Volkanovski, Conor McGregor 'agree' to UFC 300 bout

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated September 10 2023 - 7:17pm, first published 4:52pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Volkanovski (inset( responds to Conor McGregor's online jibe. Picture Getty Images
Alex Volkanovski (inset( responds to Conor McGregor's online jibe. Picture Getty Images

Alex Volkanovski has accepted an online challenge from MMA megastar Conor McGregor, pitching a bout with the colourful Irishman at 'UFC 300'.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from Animal
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.